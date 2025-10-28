Martin's performance was one of the few bright spots for the Commanders during Monday's loss, as the veteran defensive end brought his statistical totals across eight regular-season appearances to 20 tackles (nine solo), including 3.5 sacks. The eighth-year veteran, now on the seventh team of his NFL career, is already within striking distance of tallying new career-best totals across the board in his inaugural campaign with the Commanders. He'll work to keep up his momentum Week 9 at home against Seattle.