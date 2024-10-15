Jacoby Windmon News: Headed to Carolina

Windmon was signed off Pittsburgh's practice squad to Carolina's active roster Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Windmon signed with the Steelers in April after not being taken during the 2024 NFL Draft. He was unable to make Pittsburgh's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Windmon wasn't elevated from the practice squad through the first six games of the regular season, but now that he's on the Panthers' active roster, he'll have a chance to make his NFL debut as early as Week 7 against the Commanders on Sunday.