Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt headshot

Jacory Croskey-Merritt News: Goes late to Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Commanders selected Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 245th overall.

Croskey-Merritt parlayed an impressive 2023 season at New Mexico (1,190 yards, 17 touchdowns) into a spot in Arizona's backfield in 2024. However, eligibility issues derailed his season after just one game (106 yards, one touchdown). That hurt Croskey-Merritt's ability to put one more impressive season on tape, unfortunately. Croskey-Merritt is older for a running back prospect (24) but his production was promising at New Mexico, and he showed to be a rugged runner there. He's a north-south type of back who won't help much in the passing game but could still push for a roster spot in Washington.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now