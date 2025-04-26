Jacory Croskey-Merritt News: Goes late to Commanders

The Commanders selected Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 245th overall.

Croskey-Merritt parlayed an impressive 2023 season at New Mexico (1,190 yards, 17 touchdowns) into a spot in Arizona's backfield in 2024. However, eligibility issues derailed his season after just one game (106 yards, one touchdown). That hurt Croskey-Merritt's ability to put one more impressive season on tape, unfortunately. Croskey-Merritt is older for a running back prospect (24) but his production was promising at New Mexico, and he showed to be a rugged runner there. He's a north-south type of back who won't help much in the passing game but could still push for a roster spot in Washington.