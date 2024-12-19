Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Clowney (illness/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Clowney was sidelined for the Panthers' first official practice of the week Wednesday due to a knee injury and illness. He appears to be progressing on both fronts, as reflected by his return to practice Thursday (albeit in a limited capacity). Unless he suffers a setback and misses Friday's practice, Clowney should be able to suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday. The 2014 first-overall pick has logged 36 tackles (21 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and three pass defenses across 11 regular-season games.