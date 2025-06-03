Jahlani Tavai Injury: Dealing with calf injury
Tavai suffered a calf injury during Monday's OTAs practice and is expected to be sidelined until training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Tavai had to be helped off the field Monday, so this actually sounds like promising news for the Patriots' leading tackler from last season. New England did sign three-down linebacker Robert Spillane to a three-year, $33 million deal during free agency.
