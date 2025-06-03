Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jahlani Tavai headshot

Jahlani Tavai Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Tavai suffered a calf injury during Monday's OTAs practice and is expected to be sidelined until training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tavai had to be helped off the field Monday, so this actually sounds like promising news for the Patriots' leading tackler from last season. New England did sign three-down linebacker Robert Spillane to a three-year, $33 million deal during free agency.

Jahlani Tavai
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now