Jahlani Tavai Injury: Injured at OTAs on Monday
Tavai left the field with an undisclosed injury at Patriots' OTAs on Monday, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.
As a result, practice was stopped for a few minutes, and Tavai had to be helped off the field by teammates. Tavai appeared in all 17 regular-season contests last season, making 16 starts, and finished with a career-high 115 tackles (58 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass breakups. New England signed veteran every-down linebacker Robert Spillane in the offseason, and it's unclear how the new coaching staff views Tavai's role after he played 82 percent of the defensive snaps in 2024.
