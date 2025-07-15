Jahmyr Gibbs News: Taking more reps out wide

Gibbs said last week that new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton has him splitting out wide "way more than I was the past two years," per WXYZ-TV Detroit.

Gibbs took 39 perimeter snaps during the regular season last year, eighth most among RBs, but his 16 slot snaps ranked just 22nd. He finished the year on a high note in terms of receiving involvement, with a career-high 11 targets in January's playoff loss to Washington, after catching at least four passes in each of the final five regular-season games. His receiving involvement spiked following David Montgomery's MCL injury, with Gibbs surprisingly having averaged just 2.3 catches on 3.0 targets per game in Weeks 1-13. There's a chance his pass-catching production becomes more consistent under a new playcaller, and also some chance Gibbs takes more of the workload away from Montgomery in general, but with the risk that Detroit's offense won't be as efficient in general after losing former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears this offseason. The Lions also lost starting right guard Kevin Zeitler to the Titans and center Frank Ragnow to retirement, but they're bringing back all their other 2024 starters on offense, including the elite tackle duo of Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.