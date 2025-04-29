Jaire Alexander Injury: Could remain in Green Bay

Alexander (knee) could still play for the Packers in 2025, though a trade or release also remain possible outcomes, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander is participating in Green Bay's voluntary offseason program, and the team's only addition at cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft was Michigan's Micah Robinson, taken in the seventh round. Following the draft, however, general manager Brian Gutekunst said there were "no updates" on Alexander's status, per Demovsky. The two-time Pro Bowler has been limited the last two seasons due to injuries and is currently working his way back from surgery to address a right PCL tear, and he has two years remaining on his current contract. While all options remain on the table, a reconciliation between both sides might be the best outcome for Green Bay based on the team's current roster.