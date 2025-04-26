Jaire Alexander Injury: Participating in offseason program

Alexander (knee) participated in the Packers' virtual offseason program this past week, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

There were discussions within the Packers' organization during the offseason about trading Alexander, but the two-time Pro Bowl corner is still on Green Bay's roster following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Saturday that Alexander "[is] still on our roster right now...we'll figure that out as we go along." Injuries have limited Alexander to 14 regular-season games over the past two years, and he's currently working through a knee injury that caused him to miss the Packers' final eight games of 2024 (including playoffs) and required surgery in late December.