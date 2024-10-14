Jake Bates News: Busy day in blowout win

Bates went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Bates had gone back-to-back games without a field goal, but he was a busy man in Week 6, nailing four field goals in the Lions' dominant victory over Dallas. With Detroit averaging 30.2 points per game as a team, Bates figures to remain one of the more consistent fantasy options at kicker. Through five games in 2024, he's gone a perfect 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts while making 16 out of 17 PATs.