Jake Bates News: Hits lone field goal, seven PATs

Bates made his only field-goal attempt and went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans.

Bates was once again limited to just one field goal in Week 8, hitting a 51-yarder in the third quarter, extending the team's lead to 52-14. The kicker continues to have one of the highest weekly floors in fantasy, operating with a Detroit team that has averaged an NFL-high 33.4 points per game in 2024. Through seven contests, Bates has gone 11-for-11 on field-goal tries while making 27 of 28 PATs.