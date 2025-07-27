Menu
Jake Briningstool Injury: Misses practice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Briningstool (hamstring) didn't participate in Kansas City's practice Sunday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Briningstool is reportedly dealing with a hamstring strain and there's currently no timeline on his return. The 22-year-old signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April and will face an uphill battle to make the team's final roster.

Jake Briningstool
Kansas City Chiefs
