Jake Briningstool Injury: Misses practice Sunday
Briningstool (hamstring) didn't participate in Kansas City's practice Sunday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Briningstool is reportedly dealing with a hamstring strain and there's currently no timeline on his return. The 22-year-old signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April and will face an uphill battle to make the team's final roster.
