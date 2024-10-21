Jake Hansen News: Logs seven stops vs. Packers

Hansen recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers.

The Illinois product filled in for the injured Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) and played well, finishing third on the Texans in total tackles. Hansen has now played 181 total snaps (67 defensive and 114 on special teams) and recorded 15 total tackles in six appearances this season. He's expected to continue serving as one of the Texans' top backup inside linebackers as the year progresses.