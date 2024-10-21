Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Hansen headshot

Jake Hansen News: Logs seven stops vs. Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Hansen recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers.

The Illinois product filled in for the injured Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) and played well, finishing third on the Texans in total tackles. Hansen has now played 181 total snaps (67 defensive and 114 on special teams) and recorded 15 total tackles in six appearances this season. He's expected to continue serving as one of the Texans' top backup inside linebackers as the year progresses.

Jake Hansen
Houston Texans
More Stats & News