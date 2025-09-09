Moody has seemingly been on thin ice as the 49ers' kicker since the end of his rookie campaign, when he followed up a promising regular season by missing two field goals and one extra-point attempt over three playoff games. He then endured a nightmarish sophomore campaign in which he missed 11 kicks in total (10 field goals, one extra point), and his struggles continued in the 49ers' 17-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 1. Before converting on a game-tying 32-yard try in the fourth quarter, Moody hit the left upright on a 27-yard attempt late in the second quarter, then had a 36-yard attempt late in the third quarter get blocked. The 49ers don't currently have any other kickers on their 53-man roster or practice squad, so expect the team to hold a tryout in the coming days before settling on a new kicker ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans.