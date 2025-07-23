Jalen Carter Injury: Nursing shoulder injury
Carter did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be serious as Carter has not been placed on the active/PUP list, but he could be held out of practices and preseason games to avoid aggravating his shoulder. Carter saw a significant increase in his snap count during his sophomore year, and the 2023 first-rounder is expected to take on an even greater role on the Eagles' defensive front in the upcoming season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now