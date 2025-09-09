Carter was ejected from the season opener without participating in a defensive play after he approached the Cowboys' offensive huddle on the opening drive and appeared to spit on quarterback Dak Prescott. Because Carter didn't play a single snap Week 1, the NFL is considering the 24-year-old to have already served a one-game suspension, though he'll be fined the equivalent of one game check. Carter has waived his right to appeal the punishment and will turn his focus to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.