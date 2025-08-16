Coker impressed during Carolina's preseason matchup against the Browns, scoring Carolina's only touchdown of the 30-10 loss while finishing with a 2-17-1 receiving line. The second-year pro is competing with Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette for reps in three-wide sets, with rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan seemingly already having entrenched himself as Bryce Young's clear No. 1 wideout. It looks like Coker will have to wait until the Panthers' preseason finale against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Aug. 21 for his next chance to build exhibition momentum, however.