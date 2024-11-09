Fantasy Football
Jalen Moreno-Cropper News: Gets Week 10 elevation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

The Cowboys elevated Cropper from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Cropper was a standout for Dallas during training camp this year, and he'll now get his first practice-squad elevation. If he suits up Sunday against Philadelphia, the Fresno State product will be making his NFL debut. Cropper isn't likely to see much work on offense, however, with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin and Ryan Flournoy all likely ahead of him on the Cowboys' wideout depth chart.

