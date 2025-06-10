Jalen Nailor News: Bulking up in offseason

Nailor has bulked up and gained muscle in the offseason, Judd Zulgand of SKOR North reports.

Nailor will face increased competition for the third receiver role with the Vikings drafting Tai Felton in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft and with signing free agent Rondale Moore. Whoever wins the role could see an increase in playing time if Jordan Addison misses time due to a possible suspension from his DUI arrest last summer. While gaining muscle may not mean much in terms of improving his chances to with the role, it shows he's doing work in the offseason.