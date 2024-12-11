Jalen Pitre Injury: Set for season-ending surgery

Pitre will get surgery on his ruptured pectoral and will miss the remainder of the campaign, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pitre suffered a partial pectoral tear Week 12 against Tennessee and was already set to miss multiple games. However, with the news that he'll need surgery, the talented young cornerback will not be able to return to action until next season. Pitre finishes the 2024 campaign with 65 tackles (44 solo) and eight pass defenses, including one interception, over 12 contests.