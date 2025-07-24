Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Jalen Reagor headshot

Jalen Reagor Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 24, 2025 at 10:13pm

Reagor (lower body) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Reagor appeared to tweak something in his lower half during Tuesday's session. With Reagor -- who Popper notes had been working consistently with the first-team offense as an outside receiver early on in training camp -- sidelined, 2025 second-rounder Tre Harris saw added first-team reps Wednesday. In the wake of Mike Williams' retirement, Harris, Derius Davis, Reagor (when available) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are in line to compete for WR slotting behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Jalen Reagor
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now