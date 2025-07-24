Jalen Reagor News: Misses Wednesday's practice

Reagor (lower body) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Reagor appeared to tweak something in his lower half during Tuesday's session. With Reagor -- who Popper notes had been working consistently with the first-team offense as an outside receiver early on in training camp -- sidelined, 2025 second-rounder Tre Harris saw added first-team reps Wednesday. In the wake of Mike Williams' retirement, Harris, Derius Davis, Reagor (when available) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are in line to compete for WR slotting behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.