Coach Andy Reid previously said he didn't expect Royals to be available Week 1, so his being ruled out doesn't come as a surprise. Kansas City didn't hold a practice session Wednesday, but he was a non-participant Tuesday due to lingering knee tendinitus. The rookie fourth-round pick's next chance to play will arrive Week 2 at home versus the Eagles. With Rashee Rice suspended the first six games of the season, Royals will have a path to compete with JuJu Smith-Schuster for snaps behind Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown once fully healthy.