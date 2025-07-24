Jalen Royals News: Sees some first-team reps

Royals logged most of his repetitions during Wednesday's practice with the first-team offense, Nate Taylor of ESPN reports.

Taylor notes that Royals fared well Wednesday, while running routes alongside fellow wideouts Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown. The report adds that the rookie fourth-rounder was often on the field when Rashee Rice wasn't, which is worth noting considering the possibility that Rice may be suspended by the NFL before the start of the regular season, a scenario that could pave the way for Royals to step into an increased role in the Chiefs offense.