Jalin Hyatt Injury: Absent from Friday's practice

Hyatt did not participate in Friday's practice due to cramping and tightness in his lower body, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Hyatt appears to be past a leg injury that he suffered during mandatory minicamp in June. The 2023 third-rounder is working through some lingering issues early in training camp, but that shouldn't impact his availability for preseason games. Hyatt needs all the reps he can get during training camp, as he's competing for the WR3 job against Darius Slayton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Zach Pascal, among others.