Jalin Hyatt News: Gathers first catch of campaign

Hyatt caught one of four targets for six yards in Sunday's Week 6 loss to Cincinnati.

For the second straight week, Hyatt logged a healthy offensive snap count (81 percent Sunday, 68 percent Week 5) with Malik Nabers (concussion) unable to suit up. The increased opportunities haven't amounted to much production , however -- after failing to even get a target last week, Hyatt got only four against the Bengals and made just one catch for a meager six yards. It's clear at this point that the second-year wideout isn't in sync with QB Daniel Jones or New York's offensive game plan as a whole even when he's on the field, and Hyatt could fall back to a minimal snap count Week 7 versus Philadelphia if Nabers is able to return.