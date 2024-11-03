Fantasy Football
Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Not playing Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 9:22am

Armour-Davis (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Denver.

Armour-Davis was questionable heading into Sunday due to a lingering hamstring injury. He spent four weeks on IR due to the issue until returning and playing 100 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps last week versus Cleveland, but he may have had a setback given his inactive status for Week 9. Nate Wiggins, who sat out last Sunday due to a shoulder injury and an illness, is back in action and will presumably return to a starting role at cornerback.

