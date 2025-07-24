Menu
Ja'Lynn Polk headshot

Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: Dealing with muscle tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Polk (undisclosed) wasn't present for the start of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The report notes that Polk -- who had previously been dealing with a shoulder issue -- passed his initial training camp physical, then subsequently had what is considered minor muscle tightness. For now, consider the wideout day-to-day, but the sooner the 2024 second-rounder can practice again, the better, as Reiss notes that Polk is facing a battle for a roster spot

Ja'Lynn Polk
New England Patriots
