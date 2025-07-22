Jamal Adams News: Signs with Las Vegas

Adams and the Raiders agreed on a contract Tuesday, Saad Yousuf, Tashan Reed and Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Adams will reunite with his former head coach Pete Carroll, joining Las Vegas after combining to record seven total tackles (four solo) over five contests with the Titans and Lions in 2024. The safety appears to be past his prime, but some of his best years were with Carroll in Seattle, and maybe he can find a groove again with the Raiders as a depth option in the team's secondary.