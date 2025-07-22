Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Jamal Adams headshot

Jamal Adams News: Signs with Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 5:03pm

Adams and the Raiders agreed on a contract Tuesday, Saad Yousuf, Tashan Reed and Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Adams will reunite with his former head coach Pete Carroll, joining Las Vegas after combining to record seven total tackles (four solo) over five contests with the Titans and Lions in 2024. The safety appears to be past his prime, but some of his best years were with Carroll in Seattle, and maybe he can find a groove again with the Raiders as a depth option in the team's secondary.

Jamal Adams
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now