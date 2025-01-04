Fantasy Football
Jamal Hill Injury: Goes on IR due to hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Texans placed Hill (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick played exclusively on special teams and logged four tackles (two solo) across eight regular-season games. He'll be forced to miss the Texans' next four games -- starting with Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans -- and he won't be able to play again this year unless Houston makes it to the Super Bowl and he's healthy enough to be activated off IR.

