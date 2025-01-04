Jamal Hill Injury: Goes on IR due to hamstring injury
The Texans placed Hill (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick played exclusively on special teams and logged four tackles (two solo) across eight regular-season games. He'll be forced to miss the Texans' next four games -- starting with Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans -- and he won't be able to play again this year unless Houston makes it to the Super Bowl and he's healthy enough to be activated off IR.
