Jamari Thrash Injury: Remains out Thursday

Thrash (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thrash injured his shoulder during the Browns' 41-32 loss to the Broncos this past Sunday. He didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, and he was sidelined Thursday despite being spotted at practice. Thrash will have to practice Friday in at least a limited capacity in order to have a chance at playing against the Steelers on Sunday. Michael Woods could be elevated off the practice squad for a second straight game if Thrash is unable to play.