Jamari Thrash News: Moves up depth chart

Thrash should move from inactive on game days to the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart following Amari Cooper being traded to Buffalo, The Athletic reports.

Thrash, a fifth-round draft pick in 2024, has not suited up for any of the Browns' six games to date, but that is likely to change Week 7 against Cincinnati. He's unlikely to reap much fantasy benefit, but with David Bell (hip) done for the season and other wide receivers in the organizational orbit on the practice squad, Thrash should be fourth on the depth chart Sunday. That puts him in line for a potential role and opportunities.