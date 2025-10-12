Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Chase participated in a walk-through Friday before being sent home for the team's practice later that day and subsequently being listed as a non-participant. While Adam Schefter of ESPN also suggests that Chase is on track to play Sunday, fantasy managers will nonetheless want to verify the star wideout's status when the Bengals release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he's cleared to play, Chase will be working with a new quarterback in veteran Joe Flacco, who will displace Jake Browning as the team's starter.