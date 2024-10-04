James Hudson Injury: Missing Week 5

Hudson (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters this week that Hudson could also be placed on injured reserve after aggravating his shoulder injury during Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Raiders, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. With Hudson set to miss the foreseeable future, expect either Jedrick Wills (knee) or Germain Ifedi to serve as Cleveland's top left tackle in Week 5.