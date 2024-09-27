James Hudson News: Will play vs. Las Vegas

Hudson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson injured his shoulder during the Browns' Week 3 loss to the Giants. He was a limited participant in all three practice sessions, and that is apparently good enough for him to avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's game. Hudson will start at tackle opposite Dawand Jones, with both Jedrick Wills (knee) and Jack Conklin (hamstring) not playing.