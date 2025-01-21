James Pierre News: Holds rotational role in 2024

Pierre recorded 23 tackles (17 solo), three pass defenses (including an interception) and two forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games in 2024.

Pierre recorded more snaps on special teams than on defense, though he did make two starts for the Steelers. The veteran cornerback got far more defensive snaps (196) than the season prior, when he logged just 23. Pierre is set to be a free agent, and though he's valued by the Steelers for his role as a core special-teamer, he's not certain to be back with the team next season.