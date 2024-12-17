James Williams News: Registers eight tackles vs. Bengals
Williams finished Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals with eight tackles (six solo).
The rookie seventh-rounder started at inside linebacker Sunday due to Jerome Baker (coach's decision) being sidelined. Williams made the most of his opportunity by logging a career-best eight tackles while playing 60 snaps (41 on defense, 19 on special teams). It's unclear if Baker will be a healthy scratch for Week 16 against the Colts, but if he remains sidelined, Williams would be in line for another start alongside Kenneth Murray.
