Jamison Crowder headshot

Jamison Crowder Injury: Could return in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Crowder (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

Crowder has missed the Commanders' last 10 games due to a calf injury, but after practicing in full throughout the week, he appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday's contest. However, the 31-year-old wide receiver has yet to be added back to the active roster, a move that must still occur for him to suit up Sunday. If activated in time, Crowder will likely serve as the Commanders' top punt returner while also contributing as a slot receiver.

