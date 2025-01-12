Jamison Crowder News: Active versus Tampa Bay

Crowder (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday night's wild-card round game against the Buccaneers.

After being limited at practice this past week, Crowder headed into the Commanders' postseason opener listed as questionable. With his active status confirmed, Crowder will bolster the team's depth at wideout, as well provide a punt return option. However, apart from a 2/15/2 receiving line in Week 16 versus Philadelphia, Crowder's fantasy impact has been modest. Overall, the 31-year-old has recorded nine catches for 72 yards and two TDs on 13 targets in six games.