Jamison Crowder News: Held without target in Week 18

Crowder played 20 snaps without getting a target in Sunday's 23-19 win at Dallas.

Crowder had multiple catches in each of his previous three games since returning from a lengthy stint on injured reserve. He'll continue to be a part-time option at receiver during the playoffs, with his role as the Commanders' punt returner likely being his main contribution. He muffed a punt in the Week 18 victory, but it wasn't entirely his fault, as fellow wide receiver Luke McCaffrey ran into Crowder while he was trying to catch the ball.