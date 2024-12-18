Jamison Crowder News: Three catches in return

Crowder (calf) played 21 of the Commanders' 78 snaps on offense and recorded three receptions for 27 yards on three targets in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

Crowder made his return from injured reserve in Week 15, after he had missed the Commanders' previous 10 games with a calf injury. Prior to getting hurt, Crowder didn't have much of a role on offense over Washington's first two games of the season, but the loss of Noah Brown (kidney) opened up some opportunities in the slot for the veteran. Crowder still finished fourth among Commanders receivers in snaps, and he could drop down another spot in the pecking order once waiver pickup K.J. Osborn gets up to speed with the offense.