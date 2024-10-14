JaMycal Hasty News: Three carries Sunday

Hasty was on the field for 21 of the Patriots' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans, en route to carrying three tines for 12 yards and catching one of his two targets for nine yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined by a foot injury, Hasty and practice squad elevation Terrell Jennings (14 snaps, five carries for 13 yards) worked behind Antonio Gibson on Sunday. Neither backup RB made much of an impact in the team's Week 6 offense, but Hasty did contribute on special teams, returning six kickoffs for 139 yards.