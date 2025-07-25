JaQuae Jackson News: Bolts to Los Angeles

The Chargers signed Jackson to a contract Friday.

Jackson had a solid chance to make the Patriots' 53-man roster in 2024 before suffering a season-ending, non-contact knee injury during New England's second preseason game last August. He was let go by the Patriots in April, and while he wasn't able to catch on with a team during the offseason, he'll now have the opportunity to audition his talents with the Chargers. He faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, but a strong showing in practices and preseason games could earn Jackson a spot on the practice squad.