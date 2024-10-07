Jaquan Brisker Injury: In concussion protocol

Brisker displayed concussion symptoms Monday is not traveling with the team to London in the evening, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brisker presumably picked up the injury in Sunday's victory over Carolina. It was the first game he did not see the field for every defensive snap. He finished the game with five tackles (three solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble on 49 snaps (84 percent). There is a chance for him to still fly to London for Week 6 should he clear concussion protocol. If he cannot, Elijah Hicks would presumably be the next-man-up at strong safety.