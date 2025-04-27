Fantasy Football
Ja'Quinden Jackson headshot

Ja'Quinden Jackson News: Another RB set to join Jags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Jackson is slated to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

The Jaguars drafted two running backs -- Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen -- and will add Jackson to a room that already has Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Jackson's a big back (6-foot-2, 236 pounds) that that lacks speed (4.75 40-yard dash), but he led Arkansas with 790 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 149 carries (5.3 YPC) in 2024. He faces stiff competition to earn a roster spot.

Ja'Quinden Jackson
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
