Ja'Quinden Jackson News: Another RB set to join Jags

Jackson is slated to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

The Jaguars drafted two running backs -- Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen -- and will add Jackson to a room that already has Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Jackson's a big back (6-foot-2, 236 pounds) that that lacks speed (4.75 40-yard dash), but he led Arkansas with 790 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 149 carries (5.3 YPC) in 2024. He faces stiff competition to earn a roster spot.