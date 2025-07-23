Jared Goff News: Looking to build off career year

Goff is entering his fifth season in Detroit, operating as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Goff compiled a career-high 4,629 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his pass attempts over 17 regular-season games in 2024. The 30-year-old has been the picture of consistency, appearing in all 51 of the Lions' regular-season contests over the last three years. With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leaving in the offseason to become the head coach with the Bears, Goff will work with new OC John Morton, who was a senior offensive assistant in Detroit in 2022 before spending two years with the Broncos as the team's passing game coordinator. Morton is considered to be a maestro with wide receivers and Detroit added third-rounder Isaac TeSlaa to the fold in the 2025 NFL Draft. He'll join an already talented wide receiver room that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond. The wide receivers paired with impressive running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, as well as tight end Sam LaPorta, will provide Jared Goff with a wide array of options to once again have a productive campaign in the Motor City.