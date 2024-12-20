Jared Wayne News: Elevated Friday

Wayne was elevated to the Texans' active roster Friday.

Wayne made his NFL regular-season debut in the Texans' Week 13 win over the Jaguars, failing to record a stat over 31 total snaps (16 offensive and 15 on special teams). He's been added to the active roster again ahead of Week 16 with John Metchie (shoulder) ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Chiefs. Wayne is likely to serve as a depth piece in Houston's wide receiver room Saturday.