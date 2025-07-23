Jared Wiley News: Past knee injury

Wiley (knee) has participated in training camp practices this week, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wiley missed the second half of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in November. The 2024 fourth-rounder participated in positional drills during minicamp in June, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to increase his workload in training camp. Wiley is battling against Noah Gray and Robert Tonyan for backup tight end duties behind Travis Kelce.