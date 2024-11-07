Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Added to injury report

Sanders was limited at Thursday's practice due to wrist and ankle injuries.

Sanders wasn't listed on the Panthers' practice report Wednesday, so the mention of two new health concerns may mean the cap on his reps Thursday is maintenance related. Fellow tight end Tommy Tremble (back) also was limited Thursday, while Feleipe Franks practiced fully but remains in the concussion protocol. As a result, the state of Carolina's TE room is up in the air ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants in Germany.