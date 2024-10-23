Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Limited in practice

Sanders (groin/wrist) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

He's a new addition to the injury report this week, after catching each of his six targets for 61 yards in a 40-7 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. The outlook for Week 8 isn't encouraging even if Sanders shakes off the health concerns, as he'll be catching passes from QB Bryce Young in a road matchup with a tough Denver defense. There's also some chance fellow Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble is able to return from a back injury this week and give Sanders more competition for playing time.